Starlink IPO Still a Few Years Away

Investors and employees hoping for a Starlink IPO will have to wait a while longer, with Elon Musk saying it’s still several years away.

Starlink is the leading low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet provider. Unlike traditional satellite internet, Starlink’s LEO status allows it to offer speeds and latency comparable with traditional broadband. In fact, Starlink is already giving traditional internet companies a run for their money. Despite some being eager to see a quick IPO, according to CNBC, Musk told SpaceX employees it’s still three or four years away.

“I’m not sure exactly when that [IPO] is, but maybe it will be like — I don’t know, just guessing — three or four years from now,” Musk said at an all-hands meeting.

Musk reiterated his belief that Starlink needs to be “in a smooth sailing situation” with “good predictability.” Only then, “I think spinning it off as a public company can make a lot of sense,” he continued.