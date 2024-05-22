Starlink Internet Now Boasts 3 Million Users

Starlink, the satellite internet service from SpaceX, now boasts more than 3 million customers in almost 100 countries around the globe.

Starlink is the leading low-Earth orbit satellite internet service. Because the satellites are in low orbit, the service is able to offer speeds and latency that is comparable to traditional broadband options. Being satellite based, however, the company is able to serve customers that are unable to take advantage of traditional options.

The company has crossed a major threshold, tweeting that it now has more than 3 million customers.

Starlink is connecting more than 3M people with high-speed internet across nearly 100 countries, territories and many other markets.



Thank you to all of our customers around the world!

Starlink has been a favorite among customers, with a much higher Net Promoter Score (NPS) than traditional internet service providers, an industry that is consistently among the most hated in America. NPS results range from -100 to 100, with metro mixed broadband providers having a combined score of -23.62, and non metro providers scoring -21.27. In contrast, metro Starlink scored 31.94 and nonmetro Starlink scored 42.21.

It’s not hard to see why Starlink is scoring so high, with the company continually improving its service and giving traditional companies a run for their money when it comes to performance.