Starlink Ignores Brazil Ban, Will Provide Service for Free

Starlink is taking a novel approach to Brazil’s ongoing war against Elon Musk, providing its service to Brazilian customers for free.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes appears to be on a crusade against Elon Musk and fans, banning X and fining users up to $9,000 per day if they use a VPN to continue accessing X. Moraes evidently froze Starlink’s Brazilian bank accounts in an effort to force X to comply with the fines levied against it.

Starlink fired back, saying it was unconstitutional for Moraes and Brazil’s Supreme Court to punish one company for the actions of another, based solely on having the same owner.

This order is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied—unconstitutionally—against X. It was issued in secret and without affording Starlink any of the due process of law guaranteed by the Constitution of Brazil. We intend to… August 29, 2024

Beyond pointing out the legal issues with Moraes’ ruling, Starlink says it will continue to do everything possible to keep providing service to customers in Brazil, regardless of the state of its bank accounts.

Today, Starlink is connecting more than a quarter million customers in Brazil—from the Amazon to Rio de Janeiro—including small businesses, schools, and first responders, among many others. We are proud of the impact Starlink is making in communities across the country, and the… — Starlink (@Starlink) August 29, 2024

Needless to say, Brazil’s actions are not going unnoticed. As entrepreneur Oliver Hein posted in response to X, businesses of all sizes will take note of Brazil’s actions and make decisions accordingly.

Brazil is playing a high stakes game here. Every business and investor will think twice now before engaging in Brazil. If they can't guarantee fair legal proceedings nobody will engage there. — Oliver Hein (@1OHein) August 29, 2024

Musk has already called for the US government to intervene in the case and seize Brazilian assets, citing similar action against Venezuela. If the US does get involved, it could quickly escalate and open geopolitical issues on a new front.