Starlink Has Shipped 100K Terminals, Serving 14 Countries

Starlink is undergoing rapid expansion, shipping 100,000 terminals to customers in 14 countries.

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s other company, has been deploying its Starlink satellite constellation in an effort to provide internet access to underserved communities around the globe. The company initially rolled out service in the US, followed quickly by the UK.

Elon Musk has tweeted an update, announcing the company is serving 14 countries, with more license applications already pending.

Now serving 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 🇦🇹 🇳🇱 🇮🇪 🇧🇪 🇨🇭 🇩🇰 🇵🇹 🇳🇿 🇦🇺 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

Our license applications are pending in many more countries. Hoping to serve Earth soon! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

Given recent data showing Starlink is already challenging, and in many cases surpassing, traditional broadband speeds, the increased rollout is good news for customers.