Squarespace Is Buying Google Domains

Squarespace announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase Google Domains from the search giant.

Google Domains is the company’s domain registration business, which it has operated since at least 2015. The service has roughly 10 million registered domains. The two companies have entered a definitive agreement for Squarespace to purchase the business assets, including the registered domains.

“We are exceptionally proud to be chosen to serve the customers of the Google Domains business,” said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. “Domains are a critical part of web infrastructure and an essential piece of every business’s online presence. We look forward to serving these new customers as we have served millions using our domain products and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition.”

“In keeping with our efforts to sharpen our focus, we have entered into a definitive agreement with Squarespace for the acquisition of customer accounts of the Google Domains registrar business,” said Matt Madrigal, Vice President and General Manager, Merchant Shopping of Google. “Supporting a smooth transition for customers over the coming months, with the help of the Google Domains team, is our top priority. Squarespace can provide an integrated experience of purchasing and managing domains along with offering other tools that these customers may need to build their online presence.”

Once the deal closes, Squarespace will be the sole registrar for customers looking to purchase a domain along with their Google Workspace account. The deal will remain in effect for at least three years.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but it is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, pending regulatory approval.