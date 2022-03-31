Sprint CDMA Gets Another Brief Lease on Life

T-Mobile is expending its shutdown date for Sprint’s CDMA network, giving devices reliant on it a brief lease on life.

T-Mobile bought Sprint in April 2020 and has been working to integrate the latter’s spectrum in its own network. In order to fully do that, however, T-Mobile plans to shut down Sprint’s CDMA network, freeing up that spectrum. The company was planning to shut down Sprint’s network on March 31, 2022, but the company has evidently delayed the shutdown date by a couple of months.

According to SoftBank, Sprint’s former owner, T-Mobile now plans to shutdown the old CDMA network on May 31, 2022.

Sprint will be shutting down gradually its CDMA network towards Thursday, May 31, 2022※1. In the shut down area, you may not be able to make a voice call or it may be temporarily out of service. In order to respond to this shutdown and to ensure the stable use of the America Flat-rate option, customers using the option will need to update their USIM card.

Interestingly, SoftBank says the date may be postponed again.