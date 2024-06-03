Advertise with Us
Spotify Raises Prices Again

Spotify has announced yet another price hike, this time impacting most its Premium subscribers in the US....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, June 3, 2024

    • Spotify has announced yet another price hike, this time impacting most its Premium subscribers in the US.

    The company says subscribers will begin receiving an email over the next month informing them of the the price changes. The price hike is similar to last year’s, with the Individual and Duo plans going up $1 and $2 respectively, putting them at $11.99 and $16.99.

    The Family plan receives the biggest hike, going up by $3. This makes the plan $19.99 per month. Only the student plan stays the same at $5.99.

    Below is an image of the email users can expect:

    Spotify Email Screenshot

