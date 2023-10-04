Spotify Premium Plans Will Include Audiobook Access

Spotify is giving its Premium plan a major upgrade, giving subscribers access to over 150,000 audiobooks.

Spotify added the ability to purchase and listen to audiobooks last year, but the company is now giving users 15 hours of free audiobook access per month, according to a blog post.

Today we’re starting an entirely new chapter for our audiobooks offering by making more than 150,000 audiobooks available as part of Spotify Premium subscriptions. To start, we’re offering each Premium individual, as well as plan managers for Family and Duo accounts, 15 hours of listening per month—giving them the ability to enjoy as many titles as they want within that monthly allocation.

The company emphasized the impact this decision has on the overall library of available content.

What’s more, this means eligible users are now getting even more from their Premium subscriptions: an on-demand catalog of more than 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts, and over 150,000 audiobooks.

Spotify says its audiobooks will work on thousands of devices and remember where the user is.

You can also take audiobooks wherever you go, with Spotify available on over 2,000 devices from more than 200 brands. Users with Premium audiobook access can download audiobooks for offline listening as well. As you listen, our automatic bookmarking feature will save your place so you can easily pick up where you left off. Make sure to utilize the “end of chapter” feature within Spotify Sleep Timer so you can fall asleep to your favorite stories without having to rewind (and lose listening hours) in the morning.

The new feature is a big win for Spotify customers and could help spur audiobook adoption. The new feature will be available in the UK and Australia starting Wednesday. The US will get access later this year, followed by Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.