Spotify Nears Launch of Lossless Audio Feature

The music streaming industry has been buzzing with anticipation over Spotify’s long-promised lossless audio feature, and recent developments suggest that the wait might finally be nearing an end.

According to a recent report by 9to5Mac, new in-app references to “Lossless” streaming have surfaced in previously hidden sections of Spotify’s interface, signaling that the company may be on the cusp of rolling out this highly anticipated feature. For audiophiles and industry insiders, this marks a significant step forward in a journey that has spanned years of speculation and delay.

These screenshots, shared earlier this week as detailed by 9to5Mac, reveal explicit mentions of lossless audio in Spotify’s desktop app builds. This isn’t just a vague hint; it’s one of the clearest indications yet that Spotify is actively working on delivering high-fidelity streaming to its user base, potentially catching up to competitors like Apple Music and Amazon Music, who have already implemented lossless options.

A Long-Awaited Promise

Spotify first announced its intention to introduce a lossless streaming tier back in 2021, branding it as Spotify HiFi. However, the rollout has faced repeated setbacks, leaving users and industry watchers frustrated as other platforms surged ahead with their own high-quality audio offerings. The appearance of these new code references, as highlighted by 9to5Mac, suggests that the company has not abandoned the project but is instead inching closer to a launch, possibly within a premium subscription tier.

This development is particularly significant given the growing demand for lossless audio among discerning listeners who crave CD-quality sound or better. For Spotify, which boasts over 600 million users worldwide, integrating lossless streaming could solidify its position in a competitive market while addressing a key pain point for audiophiles who have long criticized the platform’s reliance on compressed audio formats.

Competitive Pressure and Market Dynamics

The timing of this potential launch is critical. Apple Music introduced lossless audio and spatial audio in 2021 at no additional cost to subscribers, a move that reshaped expectations in the streaming space. Amazon Music followed suit, offering high-resolution audio as part of its standard plans. Spotify, by contrast, has lagged behind, risking alienation of a segment of its user base that prioritizes sound quality over playlist algorithms or podcast offerings.

Industry insiders speculate that Spotify’s lossless tier, if launched, will likely come at a premium price point, possibly under a “Music Pro” or “Supremium” plan. This strategy, inferred from ongoing code leaks as reported by 9to5Mac, would align with Spotify’s broader push to increase revenue per user amid rising operational costs and royalty payments to artists and labels.

What Lies Ahead for Spotify

While the exact timeline for the rollout remains unclear, the emergence of these in-app references is a promising sign for stakeholders. It indicates active development and testing, which could culminate in an announcement later this year. However, Spotify must balance the technical challenges of delivering lossless audio at scale with the expectations of a diverse user base, many of whom may not notice or prioritize the difference in sound quality.

For now, the industry watches with bated breath as Spotify navigates this pivotal moment. If successful, lossless streaming could redefine Spotify’s value proposition, bridging the gap between mass-market appeal and niche audiophile demands. As 9to5Mac notes, these latest clues are the loudest yet that high-fidelity audio on Spotify is no longer just a distant dream but a tangible possibility on the horizon.