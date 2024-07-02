Advertise with Us
Spotify Is Testing Emergency Alerts In Sweden

Spotify Is Testing Emergency Alerts In Sweden
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, July 2, 2024

    • Spotify is testing emergency alerts in its home country of Sweden, a possible indication that the music streaming service will add the safety feature.

    According to TechCrunch, Spotify recently began testing emergency alerts in Sweden, despite there being no legal requirement to incorporate them. The company told the outlet that it was exploring the feasibility of including them at some point in the future.

    While it may seem like an odd thing for Spotify to be interested in, it makes sense when considering how much time people spend listening to their Spotify account. As TechCrunch points out, incorporating the feature could also be a way for the company to distinguish its app as an essential one. In addition, if the app can be relied on for emergency alerts, it could result in more users leaving notifications for the app enabled, which could also be used for marketing.

    Ultimately, there’s no guarantee Spotify will move forward, a point it emphasized in a statement to the outlet.

    “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” they company said. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience while most serve only as an important learning.”

