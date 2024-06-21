Advertise with Us
Spotify Introduces Basic Plan Sans Audiobooks

Just weeks after raising prices for the second time in roughly a year, Spotify has announced a cheaper basic plan without audiobook listening time....
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, June 21, 2024

    The company made the announcement on its website:

    On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks, with various plans that meet our listeners’ needs. We offer subscriptions for every stage of life and household, depending on how listeners like to stream. And we’re now offering even more options for eligible U.S. subscribers, who can choose one of the plans below.

    Basic

    • Enjoy the music streaming benefits of your Premium plan without the monthly audiobook listening time. Starting at $10.99/month for eligible users.

    At $10.99, the Basic plan is just $1 less than the Premium Individual, at $11.99. While not a big difference, it’s still nice that users can choose not to pay for a feature they may not use.

