Spotify Bucks Pressure, Won’t Pull Out of Russia

In what is sure to be (another) unpopular move, Spotify has said it will not pull out of Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Companies around the world are trying to put pressure on Russia by withdrawing their services and products from the Russian market. The goal is to help make Russia’s invasion of Ukraine so unpopular at home that Vladimir Putin is forced to abandon it. Numerous companies have already take such action, including heavy-hitters like Apple. Spotify, however, is not following suit.

“We think it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to allow for the global flow of information,” the company told Variety.

Spotify has closed its offices in Russia “indefinitely,” and is blocking content from RT and Sputnik, both of which are serving as propaganda channels for the Kremlin. Even so, some of Spotify’s customers may not be happy with the limited measures it’s taking.

Spotify has been mired in controversy in recent months, over its support of Joe Rogan, support which has cost it numerous artists. David Crosby even said the company was filled with “scummy people.” This latest decision may lead others to the same conclusion.