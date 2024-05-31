Spotify Backtracks, Will Refund Car Thing Customers

Following days of intense backlash, Spotify has apparently changed direction and seems to be offering users the option of a refund.

Spotify angered users when it announced it was discontinuing its music dashboard accessory, effective December 9, 2024.

We have made the decision to discontinue Car Thing. This means that Car Thing will no longer be operational. This decision wasn’t made lightly, and we want to assure you that our commitment to providing a superior listening experience remains unchanged.

Initially, Spotify made no mention of possible refunds for users who purchased the device, leading to massive backlash and at least one class action lawsuit. The company appears to have heard the message loud and clear, and now appears to be offering a refund.

The company’s Car Thing FAQ has been updated with instructions for users wanting a refund.

Individuals seeking a refund can contact customer support with proof of purchase to discuss their options.

It’s a shame that Spotify didn’t start out offering customers a refund and that it took days of complaints and a class action lawsuit for the company to do the right thing.