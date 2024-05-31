Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
MediaTransformationUpdate

Spotify Backtracks, Will Refund Car Thing Customers

Following days of intense backlash, Spotify has apparently changed direction and seems to be offering users the option of a refund....
Spotify Backtracks, Will Refund Car Thing Customers
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, May 31, 2024

    • Following days of intense backlash, Spotify has apparently changed direction and seems to be offering users the option of a refund.

    Spotify angered users when it announced it was discontinuing its music dashboard accessory, effective December 9, 2024.

    We have made the decision to discontinue Car Thing. This means that Car Thing will no longer be operational. This decision wasn’t made lightly, and we want to assure you that our commitment to providing a superior listening experience remains unchanged.

    Initially, Spotify made no mention of possible refunds for users who purchased the device, leading to massive backlash and at least one class action lawsuit. The company appears to have heard the message loud and clear, and now appears to be offering a refund.

    The company’s Car Thing FAQ has been updated with instructions for users wanting a refund.

    Individuals seeking a refund can contact customer support with proof of purchase to discuss their options.

    It’s a shame that Spotify didn’t start out offering customers a refund and that it took days of complaints and a class action lawsuit for the company to do the right thing.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |