Spotify Adds Offline Backup for Those Times There’s No Internet

Spotify has added Offline Backup, a major new feature for Premium users that lets them keep the music going when their connection goes down.

Streaming music services have long since replaced traditional purchased downloads as the digital music of choice for most users. Unfortunately, streaming services normally require an internet connection in order for users to be able to play their music.

Spotify is addressing that downside with its users, especially when the unexpected internet outage hits, giving them the ability to continuing listening.

Have you ever hopped on a plane only to realize you forgot to download your favorite playlist? Are you looking for ways to save data with your data plan while still listening to your favorite artists? When the need for music is high and you find yourself offline, Spotify has you covered. Beginning today, we’re launching Offline Backup, bringing Premium users another way to keep listening to music offline, no downloads required. Offline Backup takes your queued and recently streamed tracks and creates one easy-to-access playlist that is unique to you. To do this, we include tracks already stored on your device as part of your regular listening on Spotify (also known as cache). If you’re looking for a certain vibe, you can filter and sort songs within the playlist by artist, mood, and even genre—and Offline Backup evolves as you continue to listen, so you’ll always have something new.

The new feature will work especially well for those times when users are on the go, forget to download their favorite playlist, and find themselves in a spot without internet.

For the times that you forget to download your favorite audio, Offline Backup gives you another way to access music without using any extra data or storage. After testing Offline Backup with users last year and receiving positive feedback, we’re excited to offer this to Premium users globally. Offline Backup will begin rolling out on Android and iOS this week, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The best part of the new feature is that users don’t need to worry about—the feature will work automatically.