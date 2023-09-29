Spotify Adds Auto-Generated Podcast Transcripts & More

Spotify is celebrating International Podcast Day with a number of updates to its podcast features, including transcripts.

According to the company, its new transcript feature will be available to both Free and Premium subscribers:

Making transcripts richer and easier to follow: We’re launching auto-generated and time-synced transcripts to more creators and shows so you can read along with an episode, making the transcripts more visually and textually accessible. While listening to an episode, scroll down the Now Playing View to find the transcript, then tap the card to follow along on full screen as you listen to the episode. We’ll be rolling out transcripts to millions of episodes in the coming weeks, and we’ll innovate more on this feature in the future, including ways to add media to transcripts. This is all part of our goal to bring more depth to the podcasts you’re listening to.

The company is also making it easier to jump to the right spot in a podcast with expanded chapters:

Expanding Podcast Chapters: Earlier this year at Stream On, we announced Podcast Chapters, making it easier for you to jump into episodes at a specific topic or section. Mobile users globally can now find the full list of chapters by scrolling down the Now Playing View, giving them more control over their listening sessions and more info about every episode as they dive in.

Spotify is also adding to the Podcast Show pages to provide more information about a given podcast:

Updating the Podcast Show pages: Learn more about a podcast before you listen to the episode in full, with additional content available before you jump in, on an improved Show Place. As it rolls out in the coming weeks, you’ll be able to click the “About” tab to find descriptions, images, and episode recommendations from creators. Plus, you’ll get recommendations for other shows in the “More Like This” tab.

The features are nice quality-of-life improvements that should make listening to podcasts even more enjoyable.