Spatial Computing: Revolutionizing Our Daily Experiences

Spatial computing is gradually ushering in a renaissance in our daily interactions. Not only does it promise to redefine work and leisure, but it also offers a hint at how the future might look.

The global AR/VR B2C industry is booming. By 2023, this industry is expected to earn a whopping $31.12 billion, and if industry experts are correct, we will see an impressive rise to $52.05 billion by 2027. A 67% growth rate within a span of four years is nothing short of remarkable.

What is Spatial Computing?

It encompasses a wide spectrum, from the real world to a purely computer-generated environment. There are four major categories here: Reality, Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Virtual Reality (VR).

Diving into AR, products like XREAL air employ near-to-eye display technology, enabling users to interact in a 3-D space. While the physical and digital realms do not interact directly, tools like Augmedics can significantly enhance surgical precision by projecting accurate spinal placements. Lumus’ Z-Lens stands out as an innovation, allowing a seamless blend of AR with prescription eyewear.

Mixed reality takes it up a notch. Here, physical and digital elements coalesce. Apple Vision Pro, for instance, weaves digital content directly into our physical surroundings. Despite the expansive growth, it is notable how the tech is shrinking in size but not in potential.

Then there is virtual reality. In this realm, the digital domain reigns supreme. Meta Quest 2 offers a panoramic 90-degree view, ensuring users are fully ensconced in their digital surroundings. For those learning to fly, VRpilot is a game-changer, allowing pilots to test their flying prowess in a virtual setting.

The AR/VR Shift

A shift is evident. By 2024, it is estimated that a staggering 1.4 billion devices globally will boast AR capabilities. This shift touches various aspects of our lives. From the gaming industry, where 49% crave AR experiences, to the realms of education and health, spatial computing is making its mark.

Imagine a work environment where holographic calls become the norm or where projects are designed, built, and finalized in a virtual space. Even the idea of typing or texting might become obsolete as work transcends the need for physical displays or keyboards.

Leisure activities are not left behind. The world of play is brimming with potential. Enter the Metaverse and games like Espire 2 or Pokémon GO beckon. Fancy a singing session? Karaoke lyrics can now appear directly on your AR glasses.

Educational realms stand to gain immensely. Interactive learning, virtual field trips, and the ability to jot down notes anywhere and anytime are just the tip of the iceberg. Healthcare too, with its AR-assisted procedures and real-time symptom diagnostics, is on the brink of a transformation.

But what does this mean for our trusty smartphones? As near-to-eye displays gain traction, smartphones might take a back seat. In 2023 alone, smartphone sales dipped by 14%, while AR glasses sales surged by over 45%.

Conclusion

At the heart of these glasses is the waveguide technology. Reflective waveguides, in particular, offer numerous benefits, such as enhanced battery efficiency and brighter displays. These developments point to an intriguing future. In essence, spatial computing, as showcased by Lumus, is not just a fleeting trend. It is poised to revamp how we perceive and interact with the world. The lines between the real and virtual are blurring, and we are on the precipice of a new digital era.