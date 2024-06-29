SpaceX Wins $840 Million Contract for Space Station Deorbit Craft

SpaceX has won a prestigious and lucrative NASA contract, with the agency selecting it for the deorbit craft for the International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS will reach the end of us operational life in 2030. As a result, NASA has been preparing for the task of safely taking it out of orbit.

According to the agency, SpaceX has been awarded the contract.

NASA announced SpaceX has been selected to develop and deliver the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle that will provide the capability to deorbit the space station and ensure avoidance of risk to populated areas.

“Selecting a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations. This decision also supports NASA’s plans for future commercial destinations and allows for the continued use of space near Earth,” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “The orbital laboratory remains a blueprint for science, exploration, and partnerships in space for the benefit of all.”

NASA says that, while SpaceX will develop and construct the deorbit craft, the agency will take ownership of it and operate it throughout the decommissioning of the ISS.

While the company will develop the deorbit spacecraft, NASA will take ownership after development and operate it throughout its mission. Along with the space station, it is expected to destructively breakup as part of the re-entry process.

The contract award is the latest win for SpaceX, solidifying its position as the leading commercial space company.