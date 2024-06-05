SpaceX Will Launch Fourth Starship Test Flight Thursday

SpaceX will launch its fourth Starship test flight Thursday, the latest step in its effort to perfect reusable rockets and spaceflight components.

Elon Musk tweeted the news Monday:

Starship is ready to fly pic.twitter.com/3PIb5FhHaR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2024

The first two Starship test flights exploded shortly after launch. The third was far more successful, achieving a number of SpaceX’s goals with the platform, as the company describes in a blog post:

Starship’s third flight test made tremendous strides towards a future of rapidly reliable reusable rockets. The test completed several exciting firsts, including the first Starship reentry from space, the first ever opening and closing of Starship’s payload door in space, and a successful propellant transfer demonstration. This last test provided valuable data for eventual ship-to-ship propellant transfers that will enable missions like returning astronauts to the Moon under NASA’s Artemis program.

The company outlines its goal with the first test flight:

The fourth flight test turns our focus from achieving orbit to demonstrating the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy. The primary objectives will be executing a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieving a controlled entry of Starship. To accomplish this, several software and hardware upgrades have been made to increase overall reliability and address lessons learned from Flight 3. The SpaceX team will also implement operational changes, including the jettison of the Super Heavy’s hot-stage following boostback to reduce booster mass for the final phase of flight. Flight 4 will fly a similar trajectory as the previous flight test, with Starship targeted to splashdown in the Indian Ocean. This flight path does not require a deorbit burn for reentry, maximizing public safety while still providing the opportunity to meet our primary objective of a controlled Starship reentry.

Those interested in watching the flight can do so here.