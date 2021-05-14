SpaceX Taps Google to Assist With Starlink Internet Access

Google is partnering with SpaceX to provide cloud and internet services, in combination with the latter’s Starlink satellite internet.

Starlink is a constellation of satellites SpaceX is deploying to provide internet access. Unlike old-school satellite internet, Starlink satellites are in low-Earth orbit, offering speeds and latency that are comparable with Earth-bound broadband. As part of the equation, SpaceX ground stations relay the internet signal from the satellites to the end-user.

As part of the deal between the two companies, SpaceX’s ground stations will be placed in Google data centers. This will give SpaceX access to Google’s high-capacity private network, a big boost for corporate and enterprise customers. The arrangement will especially benefit companies that rely on edge computing, or those in rural areas that need access to cloud services.

“Applications and services running in the cloud can be transformative for organizations, whether they’re operating in a highly networked or remote environment,” said Urs Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure at Google Cloud. “We are delighted to partner with SpaceX to ensure that organizations with distributed footprints have seamless, secure, and fast access to the critical applications and services they need to keep their teams up and running.”

“Combining Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google’s infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the secure and fast connection that modern organizations expect,” said SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell. “We are proud to work with Google to deliver this access to businesses, public sector organizations, and many other groups operating around the world.”

Customers will begin benefiting from the partnership in the second half of 2021.