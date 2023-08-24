SpaceX Taps Cloudflare to Speed Up Starlink

SpaceX is partnering with Cloudflare to improve the speed of its Starlink satellite internet services.

Starlink has been expanding rapidly, providing high-speed internet access to rural and underserved communities around the world. Unlike traditional satellite internet, Starlink uses low-Earth orbit satellites, which provide speeds and latency that rivals traditional broadband service.

SpaceX is evidently looking to speed up its service even more, partnering with Cloudflare to achieve that goal, according to The Information.

The two companies are working to increase the number of “terrestrial network of mini data centers around the globe.” Increasing the number of mini data centers would boost the speeds customers see and help future-proof the service against data-hungry apps and services.

Terms of the two companies’ deal were not disclosed.