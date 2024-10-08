Advertise with Us
SpaceX & T-Mobile Cleared for Direct-to-Cell Service in Hurricane Disaster Zone

SpaceX and T-Mobile have received emergency clearance to provide direct-to-cell coverage for phones in the Hurricane Helene disaster zone....
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, October 8, 2024

    • SpaceX and T-Mobile have received emergency clearance to provide direct-to-cell coverage for phones in the Hurricane Helene disaster zone.

    SpaceX has been working to deploy its direct-to-cell service, alongside T-Mobile, with the goal of ensuring users are able to stay connected even when there is no cell towers nearby. Although the system is not complete, the FCC has cleared the companies to provide the service to impacted customers.

    The satellite company announced the decision in a post on X.

    While the service is being provided “on a best-effort basis,” it could provide one of the most compelling examples to date of the value of direct-to-cell options.

