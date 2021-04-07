SpaceX President: No Plans for Tiered Starlink Pricing

SpaceX is aggressively rolling out its Starlink satellite internet service, and has no plans to offer multi-tier pricing.

Starlink is a constellation of satellites designed to provide internet access to underserved communities around the world. Because the satellites are in low-Earth orbit, they provide much faster performance and lower latency than traditional satellite internet options.

The service is currently in beta, but has been widely praised by users for offering speeds up to 500+ Mbps. While those reports are extreme cases, the average speeds users see are 80 – 90 Mbps. For individuals in remote areas, without access to fiber or cable internet, Starlink has been a game-changer.

While many internet service providers offer tiered pricing, with different options, Space X president Gwynne Shotwell doesn’t see the company going that route, according to CNBC.

“I don’t think we’re going to do tiered pricing to consumers. We’re going to try to keep it as simple as possible and transparent as possible, so right now there are no plans to tier for consumers,” Shotwell said, speaking on a virtual panel at the Satellite 2021 “LEO Digital Forum.”

While some may lament the lack of choice, most consumers will probably appreciate the simple, straightforward options. The decision also puts Starlink in the same position as T-Mobile’s Home Internet, which also has a single, all-inclusive price for its service. After years of internet companies nickel-and-diming customers, simple options like Starlink and T-Mobile Home Internet are a breath of fresh air.