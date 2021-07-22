SpaceX Owns Bitcoin and Ethereum Jumps on News Musk Owns Some

There were a number of revelations at The B Word conference, including that SpaceX owns Bitcoin and Elon Musk owns Ethereum.

Elon Musk and his companies have had a complicated relationship with cryptocurrencies. Tesla made headlines when the company purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in February, before announcing it would accept the crypto as payment in March. Just two months later, Tesla suspended purchases via Bitcoin as a result of the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.

There had been rumors Musk’s other company, SpaceX, had also purchased Bitcoin, with Anthony Scaramucci saying so in March.

Elon Musk didn’t stop with Tesla. I understand that SpaceX owns #bitcoin on its balance sheet. @elonmusk owns over $5 billion in #bitcoin via Tesla, SpaceX, and personally. No living person has done more to protect the planet against climate change. (1/2) — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 19, 2021

According to TheStreet, Musk has now confirmed the rumors at The B Word conference, saying: “I own Bitcoin, Tesla owns Bitcoin, SpaceX owns Bitcoin.”

The International Business Times reports Musk also said he owns Ethereum crypto as well, driving the price up as much as 12% on the news.