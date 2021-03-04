SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites, Working Toward 400 Per Trip

SpaceX has successfully launched another 60 satellites for its Starlink constellation.

Starlink is the company’s constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites designed to provide high-speed internet access to remote and underserved communities around the world. The service has received favorable reviews by early adopters, in some cases providing life-changing internet access compared to what was previously available.

The company has initial approval for 12,000 satellites, although that could increase to as many as 42,000 in time. SpaceX recently passed 1,000 satellites in orbit but, at 60 satellites per launch, it will take some time to reach 12,000. Fortunately, the company believes it will be able to cover most of the globe once it hits 1,200 satellites.

According to TechCrunch, however, the company is working on greatly increasing its payload size. Once it finishes work on its Starship, it will be able to launch 400 satellites at a time.

At that rate, Starlink will reach its full size in no time.