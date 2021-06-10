SpaceX in Talks With Airlines to Provide In-Flight Starlink Internet

SpaceX is in talks with “several of the airlines” to provide in-flight WiFi using the company’s Starlink satellite internet service.

Starlink is the company’s constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit, designed to provide internet access. Because they are in low-Earth orbit, the service is much faster and has lower latency than traditional satellite internet. Many customers are reporting speeds well over 100 Mbps.

SpaceX is now in talks with airlines to provide in-flight WiFi, according to The Verge, a move that could be profitable and help raise awareness for the service.

“We’re in talks with several of the airlines,” Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX’s VP of Starlink and commercial sales, said Wednesday. “We have our own aviation product in development… we’ve already done some demonstrations to date, and looking to get that product finalized to be put on aircraft in the very near future.”

SpaceX is currently in the lead among low-Earth orbit satellite options, and a deal with airlines could help cement that lead even more.