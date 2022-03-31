SpaceX Expanding Starlink Service to the Philippines

SpaceX is expanding Starlink service to the Philippines, adding to the growing list of countries where the company provides service.

Starlink is the constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites being deployed by SpaceX, Elon Musk’s other company. Starlink is designed to provide internet access and, thanks to its LEO satellites, its service is far superior to traditional satellite providers, even rivaling traditional broadband.

According to Reuters, Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez says the company’s permit applications are already being processed, and SpaceX is looking for local gateway locations. Once the service goes live, it will mark a major first, with the Philippines being the first Southeast Asia country to get Starlink.

As of time of writing, there is no confirmed timeline for launch.