Southwest Airlines Selects AWS as Preferred Cloud Provider

Following a tech breakdown in December, Southwest Airlines has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider.

Usually among the best airlines for customer service, Southwest experienced a tech breakdown that led to 16,700 flights cancelled in a span of 10 days. Eager to put the issue behind it, the airline is turning to AWS to help it further its digital transformation.

“As our preferred cloud provider, AWS will offer solutions that are critical in our drive to modernize our operation, equip our employees with the tools they need to serve our customers, and improve our reliability,” said Lauren Woods, senior vice president and chief information officer of Southwest Airlines Co. “With the help of AWS’s leading cloud technology and expertise, we will launch improved digital solutions, responsive customer support, and streamlined operations as we deliver on our digital transformation initiatives.”

In particular, Southwest hopes the nature of cloud deployments will help it better scale in the future, as well as provide effective ways to deliver next-generation services. This is especially critical since 83% of the company’s revenue comes from its website and app.

“Southwest Airlines is one of the world’s largest low-cost carriers, operating 4,000 flights daily during peak travel season,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Global Services at AWS. “AWS’s proven experience in the travel industry, coupled with our vast portfolio of cloud technologies, empowers Southwest to increase operational resiliency, drive cost efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences for its employees and customers. Our shared culture of customer obsession will help Southwest innovate new travel solutions that will enhance customer touchpoints, flight operations, and airplane and crew scheduling, to keep air travel affordable and enjoyable for passengers.”