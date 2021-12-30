South Korea Wants Apple and Google to Ban Play-to-Earn (P2E) Games

South Korea is pressuring Apple and Google to ban existing and future play-to-earn (P2E) games, in another move against the app economy.

South Korea has been a vocal critic of Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, passing a law that would force both companies to allow third-party payment options in apps.

The country is now asking both companies to remove P2E games, and asking them to block future games in that category, according to Naver, via Tech In Asia.

The Game Management Committee in the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism asked the companies to ban such games, since money gained could qualify as prizes, which are legally limited to $8.50 at a time.

There has been no reported response from either Apple or Google, but it’s unlikely either company will voluntarily grant the request.