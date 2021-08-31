South Korea Passes Bill Aimed at Apple and Google App Stores

South Korea has passed its “Anti-Google Law,” aimed at prohibiting Apple and Google from forcing developers to use their payment systems.

Apple and Google are both under fire for their app stores, and what is increasingly being viewed as an abusive monopoly. In particular, both companies force developers and users to use their payment systems, providing a steady revenue stream.

Apple recently settled a class action lawsuit with developers, agreeing to allow them to notify customers — using external methods, such as email — of alternative payment methods. These measures were not enough, however, to stop South Korea from passing its new law.

The new bill passed with 180 out of 188 votes in favor of the Telecommunications Business Act — the bill’s official name. In addition to mandating both companies allow alternative payment methods, the bill would impose a fine of up to 3% of a company’s total in-country revenue.

“We hope that the passage of this bill will ensure the rights of creators and developers, and create a fair app ecosystem, where users can enjoy diverse contents at lower prices,” said the Korea Internet Corporations Association, according to Reuters.