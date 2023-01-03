South Korea Fines Tesla $2.2 Million for Short-Changing EV Ranges

Tesla has been fined $2.2 million for not disclosing conditions in which the range of Tesla EVs may be less than advertised.

According to Reuters, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has leveled the fine against Tesla for exaggerating the “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers.”

In particular, the KFTC says Tesla EVs’ range can drop by 50.5% in cold weather, something that was not disclosed in the company’s advertising.

The fine is the latest setback for the US-based EV company, amid falling stock prices over concerns about Musk’s leadership.