South Korea Charges Ex-Samsung Employee With Stealing Secrets

the semiconductor war is heating up, with South Korea charging a former Samsung exec for stealing plans to create a similar factory in China.

China is increasingly cut off from advanced semiconductor tech as the US and its allies block the export of such tech to China. The country has been working to end its reliance on Western tech, but the company’s chipmaking lags technologically.

South Korea is home to Samsung and, according to AFP, the country has charged a former Samsung employee with stealing factory plans and clean-room designs from 2018 and 2019.

Prosecutors allege the suspect tried to recreate a facility based on the blueprints in the Chinese city of Xian.

“It is a serious crime that can have a tremendous negative impact on our economic security by shaking the foundation of the domestic semiconductor industry at a time when competition for chip production is intensifying every day,” prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

“The semiconductor industry accounted for 16.5 percent of South Korea’s total exports in 2022… and is a national security asset.”