SourceForge Issue Led to Visibility Problems for Open Source Projects

SourceForge appeared to be having some issues Thursday, with download links for a number of open source projects disappearing.

First spotted on the MX Linux forums, it appears the project’s download links were unavailable. MX Linux is a popular Debian-based distro, “a cooperative venture between the antiX and MX Linux communities.”

According to one of the MX developers, Dolphin_Oracle, the issue impacted other projects as well, including antiX and Peppermint OS. The developer said SourceForge had been notified.

While there does not appear to be any official acknowledgement from SourceForge regarding an issue, a follow-up post by the developer said the issue had been resolved.