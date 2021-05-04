Sony PlayStation and Discord Announce Partnership

Sony PlayStation has announced a partnership with Discord, to integrate Discord with PlayStation’s social experience.

Discord is a popular platform for gamers to communicate and message each other. The company was recently in talks with Microsoft, with the latter looking to purchase Discord for $12 billion. Discord ultimately ended the talks, opting to go public instead.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan announced on the company blog that SIE had made a minority investment in Discord, and the two companies will work to integrate their services.

At PlayStation, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories. It’s in this spirit that we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized by gamers and used by more than 140 million people every month around the world.

Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.

With Discord planning to go public, rather than be bought out, it’s a safe bet this won’t be the first such partnership for the company.