Sony Looks to Building and Selling EVs

Move over Tesla: Sony is looking get in on the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Sony used CES 2022 to show off its Sony Vision-S sedan, which the company first revealed at last year’s CES. The company also took the wraps off a new prototype, the Sony Vision-S SUV.

According to TechCrunch, before unveiling the SUV prototype, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida credited interest in last year’s reveal as the motivation behind the new prototype.

“The excitement we received after we showed off the Vision-S really encouraged us to further consider how we can bring creativity and technology to change the experience of moving from one place to another,” said Yoshida. “This is our new Vision-S SUV. Vision-S has been developed on a foundation of safety, adaptability and entertainment. Safety has been our No. 1 priority in creating a comfortable mobility experience. That has not changed when building this SUV. A total of 40 sensors are installed inside and outside of the vehicle to monitor safety.

“In terms of adaptability, we have connectivity that enables us to build a vehicle that continuously evolves. It also makes it possible to personalize the cabin for each user. With 5G, it enables high speed, high capacity and low-latency connectivity between the in-vehicle system and the cloud. The Vision-S also evolves mobility as an entertainment space,” said Yoshida. “The Vision-S also evolves mobility as an entertainment space, including gaming experience and audio. We have learned more about mobility through our exploration of Vision-S and through our partners who have supported this effort.”

As part of the reveal, Sony announced it is establishing Sony Mobility. The goal of the new company is to “make the best use of AI and robotics technologies, help realize a world where everyone can live in harmony with robots on a daily basis, fill people with emotion, and contribute to society. With VISION-S, which contributes to the evolution of mobility, together with the autonomous entertainment robot aibo, and the drone Airpeak, Sony will seek to continue to create new value in a variety of fields.”