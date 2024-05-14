Sony Interactive Entertainment Appoints Co-CEOs to Replace Jim Ryan

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has appointed Hideaki Nishino and Hermen Hulst as co-CEOs to replace Jim Ryan, who retired this year.

After nearly 30 years with Sony, Ryan announced his retirement in September 2023, citing challenges balancing his work and home life across continents. Ryan said he would continue as CEO until the end of March 2024.

According to the company, Nishino will take over as CEO of SIE’s Platform Business Group, while Hulst will take over as CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology. These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences,” said Hiroki Totoki, Interim CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, President, COO and CFO, Sony Group Corporation.

“We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology. We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment,” said Hideaki Nishino, SVP, Platform Experience Group. “I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future.”

“I am thrilled to lead the Studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future,” said Hermen Hulst, SVP, Head of PlayStation Studios. “The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment.”