Some M1 MacBook Screens Cracking

Some Macs users are reporting M1 MacBooks with easily cracked screens.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air and Pro are some of the company’s most popular devices. The M1 chip offers revolutionary performance, combined with industry-leading battery life.

Unfortunately, it seems some MacBook screens are cracking far too easily, reports AppleInsider. A thread on Apple’s Support Communities has multiple accounts of people opening their MacBooks to a cracked screen when it had been perfectly fine the night before.

No one is exactly sure what the problem is, although there’s speculation the space between the screen and bottom half may be too small, allowing even the smallest debris to cause a pressure crack.

Hopefully the issue just an isolated one, and not indicative of a major design flaw.