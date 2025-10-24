SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son Bets Big on Humanoid Robots with Key Investments

SoftBank Group Corp., the Japanese conglomerate led by visionary investor Masayoshi Son, is intensifying its pursuit of investments in humanoid robot startups, signaling a bold revival of its long-standing ambitions in robotics. After a decade marked by mixed results, including the underwhelming performance of its Pepper robot companion, SoftBank is now scouting for promising ventures that could integrate artificial intelligence with advanced robotics to transform industries from manufacturing to elder care.

Recent reports indicate that SoftBank has engaged in discussions with several startups in this burgeoning field, aiming to secure stakes that could position it as a dominant player. For instance, the company has explored potential acquisitions or investments in companies like Agility Robotics, known for its bipedal robots designed for warehouse tasks, as part of a broader strategy to fuse AI capabilities with physical automation.

Reviving Robotic Dreams Amid Past Setbacks

Masayoshi Son has repeatedly forecasted a future where robots surpass humans in number and handle a multitude of jobs, a vision that drove SoftBank’s earlier forays into the sector. However, ventures like Pepper, which was marketed as an emotional companion but failed to achieve widespread adoption, highlighted the challenges of commercializing such technology.

Now, armed with lessons from those experiences, SoftBank is targeting humanoid robots that promise greater versatility and intelligence. According to a detailed account in The Information, the company is actively hunting for startups that can deliver on this promise, with internal teams evaluating technologies that enable robots to navigate complex environments and perform human-like tasks.

Strategic Acquisitions and Investments Fueling Momentum

This renewed push comes on the heels of SoftBank’s high-profile acquisition of ABB Ltd.’s robotics division for $5.4 billion, a move that underscores its commitment to merging AI with industrial robotics. As reported by Reuters, this deal allows SoftBank to leverage ABB’s established expertise in automation while infusing it with cutting-edge AI innovations.

In parallel, SoftBank has been negotiating significant funding rounds, such as a potential $500 million investment in Skild AI, a startup developing foundational models for robotics, valued at $4 billion, per insights from TechCrunch. These moves are part of a larger pattern, including talks with Agility Robotics for a possible $900 million acquisition, as detailed in Tech Startups.

Navigating Challenges in a Competitive Field

Industry insiders note that SoftBank’s strategy is not without risks, given the high costs and technical hurdles in humanoid robotics. Startups like 1X Technologies, which SoftBank considered leading a $75 million to $100 million round for in 2023 at a $375 million valuation, illustrate the escalating valuations and competition, as covered by Crunchbase News.

Moreover, the field is crowded with players such as Boston Dynamics and UBTECH Robotics, which are advancing AI-driven humanoids for diverse applications. A recent evaluation report from GlobeNewswire positions SoftBank Robotics Group among the leaders, thanks to its focus on innovation and global reach.

Broader Implications for AI and Robotics Integration

Son’s vision extends beyond individual investments; he envisions a robotic ecosystem powered by AI that could disrupt labor markets and boost productivity. This aligns with SoftBank’s massive commitments to AI, including a planned $100 billion investment in U.S. AI infrastructure over four years, as reported by Wikipedia updates on the company’s strategy.

Analysts suggest that by consolidating expertise through acquisitions and funding, SoftBank could accelerate the commercialization of humanoid robots, potentially leading to widespread adoption in sectors like healthcare and logistics. Yet, regulatory scrutiny and ethical concerns around job displacement remain key hurdles.

Looking Ahead: Potential Game-Changers

As SoftBank continues its hunt, emerging startups like Rhoda AI and Genesis AI, operating in stealth mode, could become targets, according to Bitcoin Ethereum News. These developments point to a dynamic shift, where SoftBank’s financial muscle could catalyze breakthroughs.

Ultimately, if successful, this strategy might vindicate Son’s long-term bets, positioning SoftBank at the forefront of a robotic revolution that redefines human-machine collaboration. With billions already committed, the coming years will test whether these investments yield the transformative impact Son has long prophesied.