Social Media’s Unseen Influence: Gary Vaynerchuk on the 2024 Election

In a conversation that highlighted the evolving role of digital platforms in modern political campaigns, Gary Vaynerchuk, a prominent figure in social media strategy, sat down with CNBC to discuss how social media is shaping the 2024 election. With an astute awareness of the power that online platforms wield, Vaynerchuk offered insights into how both the Trump and Harris campaigns are navigating the complex digital landscape.

The Growing Influence of Social Media in Politics

Vaynerchuk opened the conversation by acknowledging the undeniable impact that social media has on society’s attention span, suggesting that its influence is still largely underestimated. “Social media has the user’s attention at a scale society continues to underestimate,” he asserted, underscoring the critical role these platforms play in both business and politics. He pointed out that while traditional media and Fortune 500 companies might lag behind in recognizing this power, political campaigns are increasingly tapping into this resource to spread their messages more effectively.

The interview took place just after President Biden hosted a significant event at the White House, the first Creator Economy Conference, which brought together 100 influencers. This event marked a notable moment in how the current administration is engaging with social media influencers, a trend that both the Trump and Harris campaigns have also recognized and leveraged. Vaynerchuk expressed surprise that Washington, D.C. might be ahead of Madison Avenue in realizing the potential of influencer marketing, a domain where he believes Fortune 500 companies are still grossly underinvesting.

Influencers as Political Tools

When asked about the idea of using influencers in political campaigns, Vaynerchuk was clear that as long as there is transparency, with influencers properly disclosing paid promotions, it is a legitimate strategy. He drew a parallel to typical product endorsements, emphasizing that the attention of the audience is what truly matters. “Attention is the punch line,” he remarked, suggesting that the ability to attract and maintain attention is more valuable than ever in the context of modern elections.

Vaynerchuk also delved into the effectiveness of various social media platforms, particularly in the political arena. He noted that both the Trump and Harris campaigns might be underutilizing platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook, which he believes still hold significant, untapped potential. “TikTok, we all know, kids talk but don’t vote,” he said, reflecting his pragmatic approach to social media strategy. For Vaynerchuk, platforms like LinkedIn offer a more direct and potentially impactful way to engage with voters who are likely to cast their ballots.

Hope vs. Fear in Social Media Messaging

The discussion also touched on the role of hope and optimism in social media messaging. Vaynerchuk acknowledged that while fear and negativity often dominate the digital landscape due to their ease of dissemination, hope and optimism can still be powerful forces. “Hope works,” he stated confidently, pointing to his own massive following as evidence of this potential. However, he cautioned that crafting messages of hope requires a high level of talent and creativity, something that not all campaigns or influencers possess.

In analyzing the 2024 election, Vaynerchuk drew historical parallels, reminding viewers of the impact of past campaigns that successfully harnessed emerging media. He cited the Obama campaign’s groundbreaking use of Facebook in 2008 and the Trump campaign’s mastery of Twitter in 2016 as pivotal moments in political history. These examples serve as reminders that those who understand and can effectively use social media platforms often emerge victorious.

The Underpriced Value of Social Media

The interview concluded with a reflection on the broader implications of social media in today’s society. Vaynerchuk emphasized that the reach and influence of social media are not only unprecedented but also still underpriced in comparison to traditional media. He believes that as campaigns continue to evolve, those who can navigate this digital landscape with skill and authenticity will have a significant advantage in shaping public opinion and, ultimately, election outcomes.

As the 2024 election approaches, the role of social media will undoubtedly remain a key factor, with both campaigns and voters increasingly aware of its power. Gary Vaynerchuk’s insights serve as a reminder that in the battle for attention, those who can adapt to the changing tides of media consumption will likely lead the charge.