Snapchat Launches ChatGPT-Based My AI

Snap is the latest to jump on the ChatGPT bandwagon, launching My AI to Snapchat+ subscribers.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, being one of the first major AIs to gain widespread acceptance. Microsoft is incorporating a new and improved version in Bing, and now Snap is using it as the basis of My AI.

The company announced the news in a blog post:

Today we’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week.

My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.

Snap also included a caution regarding AI, and its many deficiencies, in an effort to help temper expectations:

As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.

My AI is only available to Snapchat+ paid subscribers for the time being, and the company encourages users to report any issues.