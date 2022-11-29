Snap to Require Employees In-Office in February

Snap appears to be doing an about-face on remote work, requiring the majority of employees in-office in February.

Like many tech companies, Snap has embraced remote work since early in the pandemic. The company even announced it was closing its San Francisco offices as a result of remote work. The company now appears to be reversing course, informing employees they will be transitioning to an 80/20 hybrid model, with 80% of employees working from the office.

“After working remotely for so long, we’re excited to get everyone back together next year with our new 80/20 hybrid model,” the company spokesperson told Reuters.

The news marks a major blow to remote work, given Snap’s early support of it.