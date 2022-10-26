Snap CEO the Latest to Slam the Metaverse

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is the latest CEO to voice criticism of Meta’s vision of the metaverse.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is virtual reality’s biggest fan and is driving his company to create the metaverse, investing billions to do so. Many of the tech industry’s most influential CEOs, however, are not sold on the idea and Spiegel is one of them.

“The metaverse is ‘living inside of a computer.’ The last thing I want to do when I get home from work during a long day is live inside of a computer,” Spiegel said, according to Business Insider.

Spiegel’s remarks illustrate the challenges Meta has moving forward. Many of the people who have the disposable income to purchase the necessary equipment to use the metaverse are the very people who have no desire to use it. It’s little wonder that Meta is turning to Microsoft in an effort to more closely tie the metaverse to business use.