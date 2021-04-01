Slack Joins Chorus of Companies Wanting to Challenge Clubhouse

Slack is the latest company looking to cash in on Clubhouse’s popularity, with plans to include similar features in its own app.

Clubhouse is an audio-chat social media platform that is currently invite-only. The app has experienced a significant surge in popularity, with some of the biggest tech news debuting in Clubhouse chats.

Not surprisingly, major tech companies are wanting to capitalize on Clubhouse’s success by rolling out their own competing apps, or adding its functionality to their existing ones.

Slack appears to be headed for the latter option, according to CEO Stewart Butterfield, who broke the news in a Clubhouse chat, one that included Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison.

“I’ve always believed the ‘good artists copy, great artists steal’ thing, so we’re just building Clubhouse into Slack, essentially,” said Butterfield.

Needless to say, Butterfield being willing to challenge Clubhouse — while in a Clubhouse chat with the Clubhouse CEO — caught people’s attention.

Slack's CEO Stewart Butterfield made a huge announcement: – On Clubhouse

– About building their own Clubhouse into Slack

– While Clubhouse's CEO was also a speaker DAMN. This is exactly what was said while Clubhouse's CEO raged while on mute: pic.twitter.com/DQxF9hLkwE — The Hustle (@TheHustle) March 30, 2021

The news also caught the attention of Bret Taylor, Salesforce CEO and Butterfield’s future boss once their merge goes through.