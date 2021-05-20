Slack is experiencing an outage, with some users unable to send messages.

The problems first showed up shortly after 1:00 PM ET, with users having trouble loading Slack or sending message. Some users reached out on Twitter to check on the issue, which Slack acknowledged.

Slack is down for some users at the moment, and other users are unable to send messages. We're working hard to get things back up and running, sorry for the disruption! https://t.co/Adf57Dy1MK — Slack (@SlackHQ) May 20, 2021

On the company’s status page, it says it is still working on addressing the problem.

Some users may be experiencing issues loading Slack. We’re actively digging into this issue and will report back as soon as we have an update to share. We’re sorry for the inconvenience in the meantime.