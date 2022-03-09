Slack Experiencing ‘Intermittent Issues’

Slack has been experiencing “intermittent issues,” with users experiencing issues with calls, messages, and sending files.

The issue began shortly before 6:00 AM, Wednesday morning. The company identified the issue around 10:00 AM, and began working on a fix. Slack is now reporting the fix has been applied, although some users may still have some issues as the fix rolls out.

Thank you for sticking with us as we investigated! We have pushed a fix for this issue and while some affected features should be working as expected now, please note that other actions may take a bit longer to resolve as the fix takes effect. If you continue to have any problems, please reach out to [email protected].

Slack’s issues come a day after Discord experienced a major outage as a result of a Google Cloud issue.