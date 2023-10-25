Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ApplicationDevelopmentNews

Slack Drops X Integration

Slack has officially dropped support for X integration, blaming the social media platform's recent API changes....
Slack Drops X Integration
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, October 25, 2023

    • Slack has officially dropped support for X integration, blaming the social media platform’s recent API changes.

    Slack made the announcement on its feature retirements page:

    The Twitter app for Slack is no longer available due to upstream API limitations. Going forward, links to posts from X (formerly known as Tweets) will continue to unfurl if permitted by your Slack settings.

    X’s API changes have been controversial, to say the least, and appear to be hurting the company more than helping. Losing integration with a major app like Slack is sure to hurt it even more at a time when it needs all the help it can get.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |