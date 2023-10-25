Slack Drops X Integration

Slack has officially dropped support for X integration, blaming the social media platform’s recent API changes.

Slack made the announcement on its feature retirements page:

The Twitter app for Slack is no longer available due to upstream API limitations. Going forward, links to posts from X (formerly known as Tweets) will continue to unfurl if permitted by your Slack settings.

X’s API changes have been controversial, to say the least, and appear to be hurting the company more than helping. Losing integration with a major app like Slack is sure to hurt it even more at a time when it needs all the help it can get.