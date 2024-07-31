Skype Goes Ad-Free

Microsoft is making a welcome change to Skype, removing ads in Skype channels, along with adding a number of additional improvements.

Skype was once the king of online messaging, before losing popularity to a host of newer competitors that offered better security, including WhatsApp, iMessage, Signal, and Telegram. What’s more, those services generally offer a far superior experience, including an ad-free one.

It appears Microsoft is at least addressing that last issue, according to a post on its community forums.

We’re excited to announce that Skype is now ad-free! Our latest update removes all ads from Skype channels and the entire Skype platform, ensuring a smoother, decluttered and more enjoyable user experience. Ad-Free Channels: Enjoy uninterrupted browsing and communication in all your favorite Skype channels. 🛡️

Seamless Conversations: Focus on your chats without any ad distractions, making your Skype experience cleaner and more user-friendly. 💬

User-Centric Design: We’ve prioritized your feedback to create a more streamlined and pleasant environment across all platforms. Thank you for your continued support as we strive to make Skype the best communication tool for everyone. Enjoy an ad-free experience and keep the conversations flowing!

In addition to getting rid of ads, Microsoft has improved the interface, streamlined access to the AI image creator, optimized menu items, improved navigation, and made sign-ins easier with OneAuth integration.