Skylo Unveils Satellite Voice Calling for Standard Smartphones

In the rapidly evolving field of satellite communications, a lesser-known player is making waves by promising to bridge the gap between everyday smartphones and space-based networks. Skylo Technologies, often positioned as a cellular rival to SpaceX’s Starlink, has recently teased the introduction of satellite voice calling capabilities directly to mobile phones, without the need for specialized hardware. This development, highlighted in a report from PCMag, could transform how users in remote or underserved areas stay connected, potentially challenging the dominance of established satellite internet providers.

The announcement comes amid growing interest in non-terrestrial networks (NTN), where satellites act as floating cell towers to extend coverage beyond traditional terrestrial infrastructure. Skylo, which already offers satellite texting on select Android devices like the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25, is now expanding to voice services. According to details shared in the PCMag article, the company has successfully demonstrated over-the-air voice calls on its narrowband NTN network, paving the way for commercial rollout. This builds on partnerships with major players including Google, Verizon, and Samsung, integrating the technology into existing chipsets for seamless compatibility.

Unlocking New Frontiers in Connectivity

Industry insiders note that Skylo’s approach leverages 3GPP standards-based protocols and AI-powered codecs to achieve efficient data transmission, claiming up to 10 times greater efficiency than competing systems. A report from Via Satellite details how the company completed its first commercial voice calls over this network, emphasizing applications in rural coverage and emergency scenarios. Unlike Starlink’s broadband-focused model, which requires dedicated terminals, Skylo’s service operates on standard smartphones, making it more accessible for consumers and enterprises alike.

This innovation arrives at a time when satellite-to-phone connectivity is heating up, with competitors like AST SpaceMobile also vying for market share through direct-to-device solutions. Skylo’s CEO, Parthsarthi Trivedi, explained in an interview with PCMag at Mobile World Congress 2025 that the service starts with emergency messaging but evolves to include voice and limited data, targeting gaps in cellular networks. The technology’s reliance on existing satellite constellations, rather than building a new one from scratch, allows for quicker deployment and lower costs, as outlined in a Light Reading analysis of the company’s strategy.

Challenges and Competitive Dynamics

However, hurdles remain, including regulatory approvals and spectrum allocation, which could delay widespread adoption. The Register reported that only a handful of Android phones will initially support the service, limiting its immediate reach. Moreover, while Skylo positions itself as a complement to cellular networks, it must navigate competition from Starlink’s expanding direct-to-cell ambitions, as noted in various industry posts on X (formerly Twitter), where users discuss alternatives for remote connectivity.

Looking ahead, Skylo’s voice calling feature could redefine emergency response and global roaming, especially in disaster-prone regions. By integrating with carriers like Verizon, the service aims to provide ubiquitous coverage, blending satellite and terrestrial signals intelligently. As one telecom executive told PCMag, this could mark the beginning of a hybrid era where phones switch seamlessly between ground-based and orbital networks, ultimately benefiting billions in connectivity deserts.

Implications for the Broader Ecosystem

For industry stakeholders, Skylo’s progress underscores the maturation of NTN technologies, driven by advancements in chipsets from partners like Qualcomm. A piece in The Register highlights the service’s potential to support IoT devices beyond phones, expanding into wearables and sensors. Yet, questions linger about latency and call quality in real-world conditions, areas where ongoing tests will be crucial.

Ultimately, as Skylo rolls out these capabilities, it may force incumbents to accelerate their own innovations, fostering a more competitive market. With funding secured and key agreements in place, as reported by Light Reading, the company is poised to capture a niche yet vital segment of the satellite communications arena, proving that sometimes the quiet contenders make the loudest impact.