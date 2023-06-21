SkyDrive and Suzuki Plan to Build Flying Cars By 2024

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) startup SkyDrive has announced an agreement with Suzuki to begin making eVTOLs by early 2024.

Companies are racing to crack open the flying car market and SkyDrive is trying establish itself as a leader in the market. To further its endeavors, the company has announced an agreement with Suzuki for the two companies to begin production of EVTOLs in the spring of 2024. The three-seat “SKYDRIVE” eVTOL will be built in Suzuki’s factory.

SKYDRIVE eVTOL – Credit SkyDrive

“We are excited to cooperate with SkyDrive as we ambitiously work towards creating valuable products that contribute to the realization of a world where people use the sky for their daily transportations,” said Toshihiro Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corporation President.

“At Suzuki, all manufacturing activities are based on a concept,” said Tomohiro Fukuzawa, SkyDrive Inc. CEO, “‘Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, and Neater’ and SkyDrive is developing lightweight air mobilities. Suzuki and SkyDrive have been collaborating since March 2022 and we are very excited that SkyDrive will utilize the production facility of Suzuki to build our eVTOL ‘SKYDRIVE.’ In our pursuit to consistently manufacture safe and high-quality aircraft for the world, we are grateful for the valuable know-how we will learn from Suzuki, a global leader in automobile mass production. Suzuki and SkyDrive will work closely towards the shared goal.”