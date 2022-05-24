Six States and 4 Million Households: Walmart’s Drone Services Undergoes Massive Expansion

Walmart has announced it is expanding its drone delivering program, reaching 4 million households in six states.

Retailers have been looking for ways to improve deliveries, getting goods to customers faster and at lower costs. Numerous companies are turning to drones, including Walmart. The company partnered with DroneUp to implement a pilot program, one that is now expanding.

Walmart says it will have drone deliveries from 34 sites by the end of the year, covering up to 4 million households in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. The company expects to deliver more than 1 million packages in a year via drones.

“We continue to expand our delivery operations to help customers get the items they need when they need them, and it’s been an exciting journey,” writes David Guggina, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Automation. “From Express delivery, where customers can have items delivered to their doorsteps in as little as two hours, to InHome, where they can get those orders placed right into their refrigerators, we’re proud to offer customers multiple options that help them save time and money.”