Siri Spills the Beans: Apple’s Next Event is April 20

Siri has spilled the beans on Apple’s next event, indicating it will be held on Tuesday, April 20.

Apple watchers have been expecting the company to hold an event to release updated iPads and, possibly, the much-anticipated AirTags. Several potential dates have come and gone with no word from Cupertino. Adding to the guessing game is reports that Apple was moving some iPad and MacBook Pro production to the second half of the year, due to chip shortages.

It appears Siri was the first to know when the date would happen, hours before any official announcement from Apple, with the virtual assistant declaring April 20 as Apple’s next event.

Ask Siri: “When is Apple’s next event?”

Siri will respond: “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.

For several hours, however, no new event was listed on the events page linked in the Siri response. Just moments before publishing this article, the Apple’s site was updated to confirm the event.